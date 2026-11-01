Company Feature – Blue Motion Games

Blue Motion Games Puts Players in the Driver’s Seat

John Wick: Continental Pursuit at IAAPA Expo with AVS Companies

In less than two years, industry newcomer Blue Motion Games now has three titles in the market and says they’ve “built a reputation for bold, physical, cinematic games that players line up for and operators can count on.”

The Montreal-based company will have its latest and most ambitious release yet, John Wick: Continental Pursuit, at the AVS Companies booth (S1209) in Orlando.

Blue Motion Games was founded by Salim Sabbagha, its president, and Alexander Mercon, its vice president, whose friendship goes back 35 years. The company says Sabbagha brings more than 20 years of experience and “has a strong read on market trends and product strategy.” Mercon spent decades in the industrial international markets with Hewlett Packard and Texas Instruments and “brings new perspectives to what is possible and new for FECs.”

“We wanted to build games that stand out on location floors,” Sabbagha said. “Games that grab players visually, deliver satisfying gameplay and keep people coming back for another round. We’re building high-performing entertainment solutions that drive excitement and profitability for operators.”

Off to a Strong Start

The company’s first two titles – Desert Chase and Cannonball Jam – launched in 4-player versions in January 2025 and the company says quickly became anchor attractions in entertainment centers. Venues with less floor space asked for smaller versions, so Blue Motion followed with 2-player models that keep the same gameplay and theming in a smaller cabinet. Both games are now available in either format.

Desert Chase is an interactive motion ride where players climb into 3DOF motion seats, grab force feedback guns and fight through multiple levels, with surround sound and wind effects enhancing the experience. The 4-player cabinet has a 100” screen, and the 2-player version features a 65” screen.

Cannonball Jam takes a more playful approach. It’s a ticket redemption game set in a wacky, colorful world where players blast their way through action-packed levels with mechanical ball-launching cannons on a 65” screen.

Action Cinema In the Arcade

John Wick: Continental Pursuit made its surprise debut earlier this year at Amusement Expo. The company showed a prototype there and later introduced the final version at Dave & Buster’s locations in May, followed by a global release this summer.

Developed with Lionsgate, it’s a 2-player motion shooter where the target is El Padrino, leader of La Liga de los Muertos. John Wick is the only one standing between him and every assassin who wants to collect. Players ride side by side on 3DOF motion seats with force feedback blasters, facing a 75” HD screen as the action shifts from high-speed car chases to multi-phase boss fights.

Every level across New York, Miami and Guanajuato features branching paths. Players can take the subway or cut downtown, hit the beach or fight through the city – each choice changes how the action unfolds.

“No two runs are the same, which keeps players coming back to find the routes they missed and keeps the game fresh on the floor long after install,” the company said.

In-seat speakers, surround sound and a wind effects pull players deeper into the chase, while a built-in scoreboard fuels competition. With LED lighting and a bold, franchise-inspired design, the cabinet stands out. Blue Motion added that it’s easy to operate, too – quick to install, card reader ready and fitting into existing floors nicely at 75” wide and 107” deep.

Built for the Floor

Every Blue Motion title starts with how it will run in a real venue, says the company. “From the motion system to the gameplay architecture, our machines are designed for high-volume arcade environments,” Sabbagha explained.

To ensure this, they run trials at various operator locations, which also proves their financial worth.

The company reported that Desert Chase consistently ranked at or near the top of the venues where it was tested, often against dozens of other games. Cannonball Jam also proved a strong earner on the redemption side.

The People Behind the Games

Blue Motion’s Montreal team is multidisciplinary, spanning design, programming, creative strategy, UX and product development.

They said what ties it together is the culture, “a driven group that is passionate about what they’re creating and sweats the details, from how a game feels in the seat to how it performs for the operator.”

Mercon said: “It’s a thrill to watch this group of people work. They listen, adapt and create with purpose. Everyone here cares about what we’re building, and that passion shows up in every game. I’m proud to be part of this team and excited for what’s ahead.”

Growing Globally

Blue Motion sells directly to operators and through distributors, with games across the U.S. and Canada and throughout Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

They exhibited at IAAPA Expo 2025, and this year will return alongside AVS Companies, which signed on in August to distribute John Wick: Continental Pursuit, Desert Chase and Cannonball Jam across North America.

“What makes that partnership so exciting is the opportunity to bring the breadth of our portfolio to more operators,” Sabbagha said.

Coming Up…

According to its founders, Blue Motion’s goal is to become one of the top names in location-based entertainment by “combining strong IP, cutting-edge technology and creative excellence.” The company describes its mission as “profitable experiences through continuous innovation.”

“Three games in and we’re just getting started,” Sabbagha said. “Every operator and every player have taught us something, and it all goes into what we build next. Orlando is a great place to get a first look at where we’re headed.”

If you won’t be able to see the products firsthand at IAAPA, contact AVS Companies or visit the Blue Motion Games website: bluemotion.games.