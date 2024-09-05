Blue Lagoon Mini Golf Opening in Early October

Blue Lagoon Mini Golf Course is set to open in Rochester, Minn., on Oct. 1, KIMT recently reported.

The outdoor mini-golf venue will be open for a short time this fall and reopen next May. Owner Missy Emrich, who grew on in West-Central Minnesota on farmland, has had a dream to do this for a long time.

“I remember being about five, six years old and telling my mom as I looked out into our field space that this would be a great mini-golf course, so it’s always been something of a joke in our family,” she said. Now, Emrich and her husband, Adam, are bringing it to reality.