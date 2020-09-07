Bit Bar Sues Massachusetts Governor Over Shutdown

Due to continued arcade closures in Massachusetts, Salem’s Bit Bar has sued Gov. Charlie Baker over his coronavirus opening plan, which opened casinos but not arcades.

According to MassLive, the business claims that arcade games are similar to casino slot machines, which have been up and running under the reopening plan since July 1. Bit Bar accuses the governor and state of violating its First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit filed in a Boston federal court.

“Gov. Baker (initially) reiterated that arcades would be part of Phase 3,” wrote Marc Randazza, managing partner and founder of Randazza Legal Group, PLLC and lead counsel for the plaintiff. “Suddenly, and without warning, explanation or due process, Gov. Baker ordered that Phase 3 enterprises may reopen beginning July 1, 2020, but shunted arcades to Phase 4. Casinos, however, were permitted to remain in Phase 3.”