Bishop Cidercade Opens

A new arcade-hard cider bar officially opened in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 29. The long-awaited Bishop Cidercade, whose Bishop Cider Co. also has a Cidercade in Dallas, where the company is based, moved into a coveted piece of real estate in the city, according to KVUE.

They planned to open last fall, but there were delays – and then Covid lockdowns began, pushing back the grand opening even further. Now, they’re open at 33% capacity. Though co-founder Joel Malone says they’re able to open at 50%, they’ve decided to be “overly cautious.”

It’s $10 for access to dozens of arcade games, plus 48 taps of 24 ciders available to purchase by the cup. They also serve personal pizzas. Their Covid protocols include free masks for patrons, hand sanitizer and ULV foggers that run after hours and “allow complete coverage and sanitize surfaces for weeks.” More information is available at www.cidercade.com.