Birthday University This Week

Creative Works has shared that The Experience Academy will host their final Birthday University for 2023 from Dec. 5-7 at the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy, Texas. Cost is $399 for the first student and $200 per additional person. Click here to register.

Led by Frank Price, Sherry Howell and Russ Van Natta, the event will help attendees “build and customize your own tools for improving and measuring the guest experience at your venue.” Birthday U offers a multi-day deep dive into guest experience at the Andretti facility.

Their last event was in August at the location near Atlanta.

Visit www.birthdayuniversity.com/experience-academy to learn more about the Houston area event.