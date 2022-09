TrainerTainment is hosting its final Birthday Pro Conference of 2022 starting tomorrow, Sept. 27 and running through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The event will be held at Alley Cats Entertainment in Hurst, Texas. Cost is $249 per person. “If you’ve been thinking about coming, or sending your team, then let’s just say you won’t want to miss this conference,” organizers wrote.

You can click here to register today or visit www.trainertainment.net for more information.