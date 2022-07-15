Birthday Pro Conference Sept. 27-29 in Texas

TrainerTainment will host their Birthday Pro Conference at Alley Cats Entertainment in Hurst, Texas, from Sept. 27-29 and early bird discounts are good all the way through Sept. 1.

The cost to attend is $199 until then and will be $249 throughout the rest of September. The conference promises to transform your birthday party program.

“We will take a deep dive into the most relevant components of your party program,” organizers wrote. “The time is now to ramp back up and deliver memories at the highest level.”

Learn more at www.trainertainment.net or click here to register.