Bill Meant to Combat ATM Robbery Back in Congress

A bill aimed at combating crimes against or involving ATMs – such as theft, robbery and assault – has been reintroduced to Congress. The bipartisan Safe Access to Cash Act was devised to provide users, servicers, and owners of nonbank ATMs the same federal protections that are afforded to bank-owned ATMs.

If passed, the FBI could investigate these crimes and the U.S. Attorney’s Office could prosecute them.

“Independent ATMs serve as a lifeline to the underbanked and those lacking access to traditional financial services,” said Rep. John Rose, who reintroduced the bill alongside Reps. Glenn Ivy and Scott Fitzgerald.

Industry groups who have endorsed the Safe Access to Cash Act include the National ATM Council (NAC), the National Armored Car Association, and the Secured Cash and Transport Association. Bruce Renard, executive director of the NAC, said the bill will improve safe and secure access to cash.

“Widespread access to cash remains essential to the daily health and wellbeing of our nation’s economy,” Renard added.

