In Episode 16 of The RePlay Podcast, Randy Chilton sat down with longtime industry leader Bill Kraft of Shaffer Distributing. He joined the company on February 1, 1975, he recalled, and spent decades working alongside colleague and friend Steve Shaffer (who is pictured below with Bill).

Today, he’s mostly retired after starting his slowdown during Covid. Still, he remains active in mentoring the company’s current leadership.

“If they want an opinion on something, I’m more than willing to give it but other than that, I try to stay out of it. Just like I do with my 37-year-old daughter.”

Kraft said he “did it all” over his 50 years in the industry – working as Shaffer’s VP of sales, president of the company for years, and then as a vice chairman and shareholder. On his relationship with Steve Shaffer, he said: “We worked extremely close together and were the best of friends.”

When he joined the company, it was a music and vending distributor and worked in a territory that included Ohio, half of West Virginia and half of Kentucky. At the time, they sold almost exclusively to the street, mainly bars and taverns.

By 1981, he explained that they bought out a local operator and went into that business, something practically unheard of at the time. “You could imagine the uproar,” he said. “The customer base would say, ‘Now Shaffer’s getting into the operating business.’ It was a real courageous decision by Steve. … After that acquisition, two more acquisitions were made in Columbus and that’s how it all started.”

Reflecting on his long career, Kraft says what he loved most about it is the people.

“Our suppliers, our customers, our employees and even our competitors,” he said. “The people are all really great memories for me. I miss the people.”

You can click here to head to YouTube to watch the whole podcast.