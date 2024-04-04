Bill Cravens in the Hall

Now part of the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame is Bill Cravens, who in his long career worked with many influential companies including Wurlitzer, Nintendo, Capcom, Incredible Technologies and others.

“He was a large part of many game-changing technologies, including the universal kit, online tournament systems and virtual reality – in fact, the first commercial VR game debuted in the U.S. in his arcade, Quarters,” said AAMA executive vice president Pete Gustafson in his induction speech.

Cravens was also instrumental in creating the industry’s original spring show (ACME, ASI), and brought in speakers and entertainers like John Madden, Terry Bradshaw, Milton Berle and The Fifth Dimension.