Biggest Pins/16-Bit Bar Opening in Columbus

Pins Mechanical Co./16-Bit Bar + Arcade is opening next month at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. It’s the company’s largest location at 38,000 sq. ft. – nearly double the size of the next largest venue.

Owned by Columbus-based Rise Brands, the arcade bar is in six cities and four states, according to Columbus Business First. The new location is divided across two floors and a mezzanine platform with 18 duckpin bowling lanes, 40 arcade games and 30 pinball machines. Plus, there’s indoor bocce ball courts, Skee-Ball, foosball and bubble hockey. “No matter what floor you’re on you’ll be able to find bowling and games and pinball,” said founder Troy Allen.

The space is so large, they say, an event of 2,000 people could be upstairs while the downstairs can stay open for normal business. Learn more at www.16-bitbar.com.