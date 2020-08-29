Big Thrill Factory Closes in Minnetonka

Big Thrill Factory – a Minnesota-based FEC – has closed its Minnetonka location. The good news, they report, is that the fun continues at their Oakdale location on the east side of Minneapolis, where play cards purchased at the shuttered location will be usable.

According to KRFO, they closed about a week and a half ago, citing Covid-19 as the driving factor in the decision. “With Covid, there is no clear sign to when society will be ready to gather again for group events and as such we are unable to create a business model that works for this location,” they said.

You can learn more about the FEC’s offerings – like its arcade, go-karts, trampolines, laser tag and more – at www.bigthrillfactory.com.