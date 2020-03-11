Big Show Meets Big Easy

Day #1 of the Amusement Expo 2020 trade show is in the books, and showgoers are already back on the floor for Day #2 as this newsletter hits industry inboxes (that is, as long as Bourbon Street didn’t leave them a bit groggy this morning).

Some remarked attendance seemed a little light this year, but many commented that those who are at the New Orleans show are enthusiastic buyers – an observation shared by operators and manufacturers alike. Game manufacturers and other exhibitors are, as usual, out in full force, and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is jam-packed with new equipment as far as the eye can see.

“It’s an optimistic industry, erring on the side of optimism, and it’s a persevering industry,” said AAMA EVP Pete Gustafson on the show’s turnout. “There’s almost a Marine Corps philosophy – overcome, adapt, improvise – and it permeates this industry.”

A highlight of the day was the inaugural Beers and Cheers event in “AEI Town Square,” hosted by show organizers AMOA and AAMA. There, AMOA announced LAI Games’ HYPERpitch as its Innovator Award winner. The game made its debut last fall and started shipping in late January. AMOA also announced three Operator’s Choice Awards: TouchTunes for Angelina Z, Nayax for Monyx Wallet 2.0 and Embed for their Mobile Wallet.

AAMA gave a Lifetime Achievement Award to Betson’s Bob Geschine, who was unable to attend the show. Their Supplier of the Year Award went to Rhode Island Novelty; Manufacturer of the Year to Raw Thrills; Distributor of the Year to Shaffer Distributing; and FEC of the Year to Wild Island Family Adventure Park of Sparks, Nev.

Much more coverage of Amusement Expo will be in the April issue of RePlay, so stay tuned! Plus, we’ll have a full product catalog in the May issue.