Big Month for Association Meetings, Industry Gatherings

It’s a busy month for association meetings and other industry gatherings, starting today in the Tar Heel State. The North Carolina Coin Operators Association’s Annual Meeting starts today at 11:30 a.m. at Operators Distributing at 2205 Gather Court in Archdale. To get involved with that group, call Jeff Douglas at 336-884-5714 or email [email protected].

Over the weekend, the Roller Skating Association Convention & Trade Show will begin at South Point Hotel, Spa and Casino in Las Vegas. That’ll run from May 11-15. Learn more at www.rollerskating.com.

May 14 is the day for the Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Association’s Spring Meeting at Langer’s Entertainment Center in Sherwood. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided and bowling and golf events will follow the meeting, which’ll feature an industry roundtable discussion, updates from manufacturers and vendors, and an auction.

The WAMO Dart Tournament is in Green Bay, Wis., from May 14-18. The Wisconsin association’s Annual Conference & Trade Show is slated for June 10-11 in Milwaukee. To learn more about both of those, head over to www.wamo.net.

Later in the month is the VNEA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas, from May 22-31. Learn more at www.vnea.com.