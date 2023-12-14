Big Mini Putt Club Opening Third Location

The indoor mini-golf course and bar Big Mini Putt Club is heading across the border – from Chicago to Grand Rapids, Mich. The Windy City-based facility is opening their third location in downtown Grand Rapids next summer, according to WOOD. Their existing two are in Chicago’s Lakeview and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

The 8,000-sq.-ft. venue will have a spacious bar and room for more than 250 people. “Big Mini is the perfect spot for date night, hanging out with friends and family, meeting new people at weeknight tournaments and entertainment for everyone,” said owner Nick Jenkins.

“We think it’ll be a great new addition to downtown and draw people in from across West Michigan. The Grand Rapids location will have a new set of customized holes that you won’t find anywhere else. We love to build unique courses that showcase the highlights of the cities where they’re based. We are excited to show off what’s in store for Grand Rapids.”

Learn more at www.bigminiputtclub.com.