Big Lebowski Inspiration Sold at Auction This Month

Cove Bowling Lanes in Great Barrington, Mass., cited as an inspiration for the lanes in the cult classic film The Big Lebowski, will be sold at a foreclosure auction on Dec. 15, according to the Hastings Tribune. Hankey O’Rourke Enterprises has owned the facility since 2008 but has been going through bankruptcy for years.

The Cove opened in 1960 and film directors Joel and Ethan Coen attended nearby Bard College in the ’70s and reportedly frequented the lanes. Though similar to the movie lanes, the 1998 film was actually shot in Los Angeles at the since-demolished Hollywood Star Lanes.