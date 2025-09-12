Big Horn Resort Gets New Arcade from Betson

Billings, Montana’s Big Horn Resort recently expanded their entertainment offerings with a new arcade room designed and installed by Betson Enterprises.

The resort already featured a hotel and the state’s largest indoor waterpark, as well as dining and a casino. Thanks to Betson, there’s now a 3,223-sq.-ft. arcade filled with 43 games, giving families another fun option.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make family getaways unforgettable,” said Charles Jones, the regional maintenance director at Big Horn Resort. “Adding an arcade was the perfect next step – bringing guests of all ages together for fun, laughter, and a little friendly competition, all without leaving the resort.”

Amber Lambert, Betson’s regional sales representative for the project, brought in attractions like Monster Prize(Zooom Studios), Big Buck Hunter Reloaded (Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix), King of Rings (Smart Industries), Air Strike (LAI Games), Fun Zone Deluxe (Coast to Coast), Zombies Ready Deady GO! (SEGA), King Kong of Skull Island VR (Raw Thrills), and Hungry Hungry Hippos (Adrenaline Amusements).