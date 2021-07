CNN cheerfully reported that a Michigan homeowner named David Olson was working on his front porch when he discovered that its foundation was jammed with bowling bowls… and that after he began work to remove them, rolled out over 150 and was still counting.

Apparently, the balls were originally used as filler in sand to support the porch. Dave called Brunswick, whose name was on some of the balls, and they said don’t worry, the material isn’t toxic. CNN didn’t say whether Dave bowled or not.