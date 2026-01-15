Big Cheddar Bounce Debuts in Wisconsin

Marcus and Trisha Merckx held the grand opening for their new business in De Pere, Wisconsin – Big Cheddar Bounce – on Jan. 1, according to the Press-Times. The venue features bounce houses, arcade games and a party room. Future plans include a restaurant, outdoor performances and food trucks.

“It’s an idea that came up after I had a stroke five months ago and wanted to do something for my kids,” Marcus said. “We don’t have anything in the area that’s for families. There’s a lot of play centers that are for little kids or big kids. I was born and raised in West De Pere and there’s always been a need for something over here without having to drive to Ashwaubenon or Green Bay.”

The original idea was to start a bounce house rental company, but the concept grew from there. “We want to make this De Pere’s urban entertainment center.”