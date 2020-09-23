Big Busch Challenge Coming to Big Buck: Reloaded

After their successful partnership in 2019, Big Buck Hunter and Busch are joining forces again to help drive traffic for game operators throughout the Midwest, say organizers of the challenge that gives players a chance to take home their own Busch-themed Big Buck HD.

The “Big Busch Challenge” – held from Oct. 1-31 – will be available to all online-enabled Big Buck Hunter: Reloadedmachines in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

During the month, Big Busch Challenge will be a selectable game mode option, featuring a full Whitetail Deer trek (five sites and a bonus round). For every play in the challenge, players will receive one entry into a sweepstakes to win one of 25 Busch Light coolers.

“The famed Great White Buck will randomly appear once per play,” Play Mechanix explains. “If the player successfully bags the Great White Buck, he or she will also receive one entry into a sweepstakes to win their very own Busch-themed Big Buck HD!”

Operators with questions can reach out to [email protected]. Official rules and more information about the monthlong challenge is available at www.busch.com/buschbbhchallenge.