Big Buck World Event Coming to Chicago

The Big Buck World Championship XVII will be at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street in Chicago this year from Oct. 11-12.

Organizers say the annual tourney will bring together 128 of the world’s best Big Buck Hunter players with more than $100,000 up for grabs. Players can lock in their spot by playing in Pro Mode on any online Big Buck Hunter before Sept. 4. The top 64 of the Global Skill Leaderboard and the top 64 of the Global Wildcard Leaderboard will make it to the championship event.

The 2023 winner Adam Holm took home the award and a cash prize of $25,000 – the highest in Big Buck World Championship history.

Players can click here or visit www.bigbuckhunter.com to get started.