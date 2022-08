The 15th annual Big Buck World Championship is coming to Rosemont, Ill., from Oct. 14-15. It will be hosted at Joe’s Live, a music venue and events center right by Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

In addition to crowning a world champion, there will be a Young Buck Hunters Tournament for kids ages 13-17. Organizers will also host an open pinball competition.

Click here to see the event trailer or learn more at www.bigbuckhunter.com/world.