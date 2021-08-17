Big Buck World Championship Qualifying Ends Sept. 8

Calling all Big Buck Hunters! The Raw Thrills team recently sent out an email reminding folks that less than one month remains to qualify for the 2021 Big Buck World Championship. The deadline is Sept. 8 for all players to be within the top 64 on either the skill or the wildcard leaderboards to qualify for the tournament.

Leaderboard positions are available at www.bigbuckhunter.com. On top of the global skill leaderboard as of Aug. 17 are Chris Exberger of California, Drew Baldock of Saskatchewan, Federico Read of Massachusetts, Ashley Kent Burgess of Texas and Patrick Heelan of Maine.

The 14th annual Big Buck World Championship will be held at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, Illinois from Oct. 1-2.