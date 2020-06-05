Big Buck World Championship Postponed to 2021; Regional Series Announced

Due to coronavirus, the Big Buck World Championship has been pushed to Oct. 1-2, 2021, in Chicago. Qualifying will now continue to run until Sept. 7, 2021.

To keep the spirit of competition alive in the meantime, organizers have announced the Big Buck Regional Series for “pro” and “casual” players in eight different areas – Canada, Australia and six U.S. regions: Northeast, Southeast, Central, South, Northwest and Southwest. Specific dates and locations will be announced soon, but it will run through the fall and winter of 2020 with a $5,000 prize pool up for grabs at each event.

To learn more, visit www.bigbuckhd.com/world/regional. If you have any questions regarding the Regional Series or the World Championship, email [email protected].