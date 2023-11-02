Big Buck World Championship Gives Out $115K Prize Pool

The Big Buck World Championship XVI was held Oct. 20-21 and boasted its largest-ever $115,000 prize pool with Canadian Adam Holm going home with the top prize of $25,000.

The top 128 players from the United States, Canada and Australia came together in Chicago for the 16th annual event at Joe’s Bar on Weed St.

“The energy was palpable from eager competitors anxiously waiting to take aim at their hard-earned spot on stage with an incredible amount of cash up for grabs,” shared the organizing Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix. “Players showed up in force, driving the number of Pro Mode participants to 16,390, making it the largest single year of qualifying in the history of the event.”

Another big winner was another Canadian, Laurent Hope, who won the Ladies Division for the second time, winning $5,000 in addition to the $1,000 she made from placing 10th overall. Beau Herrig from Darfur, Minn., earned the 2023 Rookie of the Year title, which made him $2,000 in addition to his $10,000 third-place overall finish.

Additionally, 15-year-old Brad De Whellay became the 2nd Annual Young Buck Hunters Tournament Champion and won an Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter Pro Deluxe machine in the event’s tournament for players aged 13-17.

Visit www.bigbuckhunter.com/world to learn more.