Big Buck World Champ is Australian Will Bromley

Big Buck World Championship XV was held at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, Ill., from Oct. 14-15, and for the first time ever, the first-place winner will have to convert the big $20,000 check into Aussie dollars.

Australian Will Bromley is this year’s champ and new owner of the Pappy’s Jug trophy. He was atop the heap of 128 Big Buck competitors that convened in Chicagoland from across the U.S., Canada and Australia to take their shot at the $100,000 prize pool. A total of 16,425 players from around the world attempted to qualify.

Other winners included Malia Bruce from St. Paul, Minn., in the Ladies Division, who took home $5,000 in addition to the $1,000 she earned for finishing 11th; Jordan Classen from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, who won Rookie of the Year, adding $2,000 to the $3,000 he earned from taking 8th place; and Braeden Hughes, who was crowned the inaugural Young Buck Hunters Tournament Champion, earning a Big Buck Hunter machine from Arcade1Up.

Preparations are already underway for the 2023 season, which kicks off Nov. 1. Learn more at www.bigbuckhunter.comand visit www.twitch.tv/bigbuckhunterofficial to see replays of the live Big Buck World Championship broadcast.