Big Buck Raising Funds for People With Disabilities

A Big Buck Hunter event is being held to raise money for programs supporting individuals with disabilities.
“Buckers Without Borders” will be a two-day tournament starting April 25th at Plums Neighborhood Grill & Bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The event — now in its fourth year — has already brought in $30,000 for the Partnership Resources Inc. nonprofit organization.
The event will be hosted by the 7th Street Slayers, a Big Buck championship team dedicated to supporting the Saint Paul community.
Those who can’t attend “Buckers Without Borders” but want to support Partnership Resources Inc. can donate directly via this link.