Big Buck Raising Funds for People With Disabilities

A Big Buck Hunter event is being held to raise money for programs supporting individuals with disabilities.

“Buckers Without Borders” will be a two-day tournament starting April 25th at Plums Neighborhood Grill & Bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The event — now in its fourth year — has already brought in $30,000 for the Partnership Resources Inc. nonprofit organization.

The event will be hosted by the 7th Street Slayers, a Big Buck championship team dedicated to supporting the Saint Paul community.