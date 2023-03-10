Big Buck Qualifiers Now Through Sept. 4

The Big Buck World Championship XVI qualifiers are running now through Sept. 4. The event will be held Oct. 20-21 at Joe’s Bar in Downtown Chicago and will feature a $100,000 prize pool.

At last year’s 15th running of the Big Buck World Championship, 128 players gathered to compete in the two-day event. Will Bromley was the big winner of the top $20,000 prize.

So far this year, the global skill leaderboard is topped by Federico Read, BigBuckPhil on YouTube and Jared Crumpler. Players can sign up and operators can learn more at www.bigbuckhunter.com.