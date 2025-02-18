Big Buck Hunter Taps the Home Market

After 25 years of “conquering the arcades,” Big Buck Hunter is heading to the home market, its makers report. Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy, developed by GameMill Entertainment, will be available April 11 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

From “tracking down caribou and grizzly bears across the northern reaches of Canada to wildebeest and lions in the deserts of Africa,” the game will feature nine animal adventures spanning 27 worldwide treks and 135 unique hunting sites.

Players will be able to compete against friends in multiplayer modes as well. A Deluxe Edition of the game will include two additional animal adventures – headshots-only Zombie Deer and the mythical Buckzilla.

