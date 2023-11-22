Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded Reveals “Monumental Update”

Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix announced this month a significant update coming to Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded. Starting Dec. 1, all online-connected machines will feature all new content.

There will be The Walking Dead, based on the AMC TV show, where players will have to shoot their way out of a zombie wasteland. There’s also a new Caribou feature, where players will be able to hunt under the Northern Lights.

Six bonus games will also be featured – Granny’s Bootleg Bonus, Mugshot Bonus, Trash Bandit Bonus, Brain Blaster Bonus, Headshot Bonus and Park After Dark Bonus.

Click here to watch the trailer.