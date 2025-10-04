Big Buck Hunter Partners with Keystone Light

BuckFest, which will feature the 2025 Big Buck Hunter World Championship, is set to take place Oct. 10-11 in Nashville and offer $125,000 in prizes. Keystone Light will serve as the official beer sponsor of that event.

The company said the partnership will continue in November when fans 21-and-up can enter the Big Buck Hunter Tournament by playing the arcade game at their favorite bars and other participating locations for a chance at exclusive prizes.

Exclusive, limited-edition Keystone Light merch will be awarded to the top 25 players of the tournament. All players will also be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 cash grand prize with every round.