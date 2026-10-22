Big Buck Hunter Launches Board Game

Developed in collaboration with Play Mechanix, Maestro Media is bringing Big Buck Hunter: The Board Game to market next year. It’s set to launch in June.

The tabletop game “brings the franchise’s signature shooting action to a competitive experience where players take on the roles of both Hunter and Wildlife.” Players will compete across three rounds, with each taking a turn as the Hunter while the others control the Wildlife. Wildlife players shape the hunt by placing trees on the board and moving animals along branching tracks using dice.

“We wanted to capture the core feeling of Big Buck Hunter while taking advantage of everything tabletop can do,” said Nick Petro, director of operations at Play Mechanix. “The physical shooting mechanic, the movement of the animals and the fact that other players control the Wildlife all work together to make every turn feel different. You’re not just taking shots – you’re reacting to what the other players put in front of you.”

Added Javon Frazier, founder and CEO of Maestro Media: “Big Buck Hunter has always been about the thrill of the hunt and the excitement of playing alongside friends, and we wanted to bring that same energy to the tabletop. This game gives fans a new way to experience the franchise, combining physical gameplay, strategy and competition in a format that brings everyone into the action.”

Learn more at www.maestromedia.com.