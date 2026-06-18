Big Buck Hunter Game Gets Goat

Fans of Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded will be excited to know that Play Mechanix has added a Mountain Goat animal to the game.

This latest update, they reported, comes with a new adventure (three hunting treks of Mountain Goat) plus three new bonus rounds. Players chose this animal through an in-game vote this past year.

Now, the Reloaded game comes with 12 animal adventures, 36 bonus rounds, plus five premium content games. New offline games will come with the Mountain Goat update included, while the update is free for all online-connected machines and will automatically download.

Learn more at www.bigbuckhunter.com.