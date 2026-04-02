Big Buck Hunter Beat the Champ Tour Coming Soon

Gearing up for BuckFest 2026 and the Big Buck World Championship XIX from Oct. 23-24, Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded will run its Beat the Champ Tour from May through July. Players across the continent can register and compete against past champions, including 2025 World Champion Jordan Classen.

The tour will be in Andover, Minnesota, on May 2; Banff, Alberta, on May 30; Appleton, Wisconsin, on June 13; Portland, Oregon, on June 20; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 11; and Flagstaff, Arizona, on July 18.

Classen will be at the event in Milwaukee. Jamie Rundall and Chris Fream will be in Andover; Lauren Hope and Drew Baldock will be in Banff; Trevor Gartner will be in Appleton; RJ Anguiano and Melinda Vanhoomisen will be in Portland; and Adam Holm and Adam Caswell will be in Flagstaff.

Click here for more information on the Beat the Champ Tour or visit www.bigbuckhunter.com/world/beatthechamp.