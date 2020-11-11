Big Buck Giveaway Nov. 12

The 2020 Big Busch Challenge, which resulted in more than 1,600 plays and 1,000 Great White Bucks bagged, recently came to a conclusion and any one of those players who bagged that animal in the Big Buck Hunter game now has a chance to win a machine.

That’s right – anyone who bagged a Great White Buck has been entered into a raffle for their very own Busch-branded Big Buck HD unit. The Play Mechanix/Big Buck Hunter team also has 25 Busch coolers to give away.