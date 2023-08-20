Big Buck Gets Home Game Treatment

Arcade1Up, the makers of smaller-scale home arcade games that replicate classics, just unveiled Big Buck Hunter Pro Deluxe, which will ship in September.

The cabinets will include four legendary games from the franchise – Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, Big Buck Hunter Safari and Big Buck Hunter Safari Outback. That’s 17 unique animals, 51 hunting treks and 51 classic bonus games for the home player’s enjoyment.

You can pre-order a game now from Best Buy. It’s priced at $599. Other games in the Arcade1Up recreation catalog include Pac-Man, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Dragon’s Lair, Tron and Galaga. See their full list at www.arcade1up.com.