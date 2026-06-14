Big Buck Championship Livestream Wins Award

Now in their 18th year, the Big Buck World Championship team recently won a Telly award, receiving bronze recognition in the craft directing category for its livestream production, which brought in more than 400,000 unique viewers over the two-day event.

The coverage showcased the journeys of 128 qualified players as they competed for their share of a $125,000 prize pool.

“What makes this especially meaningful to me is that competitive arcade gaming production is not exactly a traditional broadcast category,” said the director, Todd Gordon. “Over the years, we’ve continued pushing the production forward, improving the storytelling, pacing, technical execution, and overall viewer experience to make audiences feel the intensity and energy of the competition.”

For BBWC XVIII, the production environment included 10 cameras, multiple live game feeds, graphic integration, replay, commentary, talent coordination and hours of live covered streamed to audiences globally.

Click here for more on the award.