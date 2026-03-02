Big Betson Booths at Amusement Expo

As usual, the team at Betson Enterprises will have a sizable showing at the upcoming Amusement Expo. They’ll be in booths #2044 and #2146.

Among the Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix games featured will be Jackpot Racer, Godzilla Kaiju Wars Deluxe, Top Gun: Maverick, Angry Birds Boom!, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Buck Hunter: Reloaded and Marvel Contest of Champions.

They’ll also feature games from other manufacturers, including Benchmark Games’ Wonka Claw, which is sold exclusively through Betson. As is the new Cotton Candy Machine from LAI Games.

Learn more in the meantime at www.betson.com.