Close Menu
Trending

Big Betson Booths at Amusement Expo

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

As usual, the team at Betson Enterprises will have a sizable showing at the upcoming Amusement Expo. They’ll be in booths #2044 and #2146. 

Among the Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix games featured will be Jackpot RacerGodzilla Kaiju Wars DeluxeTop Gun: MaverickAngry Birds Boom!Minecraft Dungeons ArcadeBuck Hunter: Reloaded and Marvel Contest of Champions. 

They’ll also feature games from other manufacturers, including Benchmark Games’ Wonka Claw, which is sold exclusively through Betson. As is the new Cotton Candy Machine from LAI Games.

Learn more in the meantime at www.betson.com.  

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.