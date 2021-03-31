Big Apple Fun Center Opening Second Go-Kart Track

A fun center in Kearney, Neb., is soon adding an indoor go-kart track to their offering, which already includes an outdoor track. The track will encompass 25,000 sq. ft. of space.

According to the Kearney Hub, the track will add about 50% to the interior space at Big Apple Fun Center. It will have no long straightaway, so drivers will be tested for their patience and ability to maintain momentum in the corners, says general manager Kenny Owen. The venue also has a 36-lane bowling alley, an arcade and laser tag.

Expect the new indoor track to open by early May. Learn more at www.bigapplefuncenter.com.