Big Air Trampoline Park Goes with Boxblaster VR

Boxblaster VR recently announced that they’re expanding into their second franchise location of Big Air Trampoline Park, the California-based FEC chain with locations across the U.S.

The first install was at the Spartanburg, S.C., location in January. Now, owner Dustin Pelletier is also bringing Boxblaster VR to the Big Air location in Branson, Mo., where he’s a partner in the franchise.

“We were really impressed with content, performance, support and operations of the Boxblaster VR attraction,” Pelletier said. “It was an obvious choice for us to replace our Exit Reality attraction and upgrade our Missouri location to Boxblaster’s content and operating system.” Big Air Branson is a 40,000 sq. ft. with more than 65 attractions catering to guests of all ages.

