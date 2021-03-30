Big 4 Escape Room Opens in Southern Indiana

Big 4 Escape & Smash recently opened its escape room doors in Jeffersonville, Ind. According to WLKY, each of the location’s three escape rooms has a theme and gives participants one hour to figure their way out.

The business was opened by four brothers (hence “Big 4”) and other family members help run it. Not just an escape room, one of the experiences is a “smash room” designed for teams looking to “take out some frustration by smashing random objects.”

To learn more about the unique venue, visit www.big4escape.com.