Bidding on Hesch Auction Live Through Oct. 25

AMOA wants to remind you that their annual Hesch Scholarship fundraising program is online this year instead of at Amusement Expo. Click here to bid on an auction item or visit www.charityauction.bid/hesch for more details. (You can also make a donation.)

Live bidding is happening now through Oct. 25. Among the items up for auction… a Golden Tee PGA Tour Editioncabinet from Incredible Technologies, a Packers vs. Vikings skybox at Lambeau Field for four people (donated by Amusement Devices), a Galaxy 3 Fire coin-op dart board from Arachnid 360, an NGX Mini 3 Jukebox from AMI Entertainment

For more details, email [email protected] or call 815-893-6010.