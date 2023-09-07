Betson’s Rick Murphy Back in Regional Sales

Rick Murphy has rejoined Betson Enterprises as a regional sales manager for Betson Gaming. He previously worked for the company for a dozen years as a sales account manager.

“We welcome Rick back to the team and are excited for him to join the efforts to help Light & Wonder gain a foothold in the Georgia market,” said Rick Kirby, executive vice president of Betson Gaming. “Rick brings a wealth of industry experience that will continue to enhance the current team.”

For more on Betson and Murphy’s Betson Southeast region, visit www.betson.com.