Betson’s Mike McWilliams Retires After 40 Years in Industry

With more than 40 years in the amusement industry, Mike McWilliams of Betson recently announced his retirement. “Mike’s contribution over the last five years as a leader, co-worker and friend have been enormous, and he will be sorely missed,” the company said.

“The amusement games industry is a very unique one and we were all very lucky to have fallen into this fun business,” McWilliams said. “I will truly miss all parts of the industry and will especially miss the wonderful customers and the original employees of Specialty Coin Products.”

Mike was most recently the company’s Northwest Regional Sales Manager and was president of Specialty Coin Products before they merged with Betson in 2017.