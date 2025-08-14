Betson’s 14th Annual Northwest Showcase

Betson Enterprises is hosting the 14th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase on Friday, Sept. 19, in Portland, Oregon, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The regional event will feature top manufacturers showcasing the latest on offer. There will also be product demonstrations, show specials and expert-led seminars.

“We’re excited to bring the Northwest Amusement Showcase back to Portland, Oregon this year,” said Steve Lamoreaux, a regional sales director at Betson. “This event is a premier opportunity for professionals in the amusement, vending, and family entertainment industries to experience the latest games and equipment, connect with leading manufacturers, and collaborate with the Betson team on strategies to enhance their operations.”

Click here to register. The event, which is free, will be held at Holiday Inn Portland – Columbia Riverfront.