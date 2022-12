Betson recently sent customers a Happy Holidays message that includes their holiday hours. The company will close at noon this Friday, Dec. 23, and will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Betson will be open with normal hours from Dec. 27-30 and will fully resume regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“All of us at Betson would like to wish you and your family a happy and healthy holiday season and new year.” Stay in touch with the company at www.betson.com.