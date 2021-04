Betson is offering a virtual version of their popular Betson Technical University class in an online webinar format on May 12 from 1-3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

“Keep your skills sharp and your games running,” says the BTU tagline. The event, at a $50 cost per attendee, will cover electricity, wiring, cranes, machine troubleshooting, computers, preventative maintenance and more.

Click here to sign up today and contact Joe Hale for more information at [email protected] or 201-438-1300 ext. 93428.