Betson Upgrades Game Room

Betson recently completed its upgrade of a 40-piece game room at Lakepoint Station in Cartersville, Ga. The company’s sales consultant Brandon Horton gave recommendations on game selection and layout to make the most of the available space.

Among the newly-installed games were Fast & Furious Arcade, Break the Plate, Dodgeball Deluxe, Carnival Wheel, Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD, Ship Wreck and Halo: Fireteam Raven.

“Working with Betson has more than exceeded my expectations,” said Seth Curlee, general manager of Lakepoint Station. “Everyone we worked with was extremely helpful and aided us in accomplishing our vision. Our guests are excited about the new games. We were able to get some of the best games on the market. I highly recommend Betson for all of your future arcade needs.” Learn more at www.betson.com.