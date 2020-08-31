Betson, Univest Capital Team on Finance Program

A finance program that includes all Raw Thrills titles is available from Betson and financial partner Univest Capital. With the first payment due 180 days from funding, there are three options available – 2.99% APR for 36 months, 48 months or 60 months.

Among the many Raw Thrills games available: Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded, Cruis’n Blast, Jurassic Park Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven, King Kong of Skull Island VR, Nerf Arcade, Space Invaders Frenzy and The Walking Dead Arcade.