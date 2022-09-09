Betson to Open Vegas Distribution Center

Betson Enterprises recently announced it will soon open a new state-of-the-art distribution facility just outside of Las Vegas in the city of Henderson. The 45,000-sq.-ft. warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will service as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts and gaming monitors.

“As our business expands in the gaming sector, it was important to set up a best-in-class distribution center to support our current and future efforts,” said Richard-Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts & Services. “The proximity to important manufacturers and suppliers makes Las Vegas the perfect location for this center.”

Betson’s veteran operations manager John McCann will manage the facility. “I’m excited to take on this new role and continue the Betson tradition of world-class distribution while helping grow the parts and gaming businesses and add another distribution point for amusement equipment,” McCann said.

The facility will serve as a central distribution center for Goldfinger Monitors, which since 2017 they’ve been the exclusive worldwide master distributor of, the company noted.

The new center will officially open in the coming months. It’s located at: